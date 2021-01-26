Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Graco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,554 shares of company stock worth $8,868,379. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.