Excalibur Management Corp Takes $437,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

