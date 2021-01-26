BEAM Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

