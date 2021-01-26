BEAM Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

