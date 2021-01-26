BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $536,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.