BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

