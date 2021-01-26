Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NYSE CNQ opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.3236 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

