Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Itron stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

