Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $3.65. Lear reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Lear stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after buying an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

