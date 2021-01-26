U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $76.00, but opened at $79.80. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 189,756 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Sadie Morgan bought 12,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($11,915.34). Also, insider Richard Upton bought 102,000 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,380 ($91,951.92). Insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,000 over the last ninety days.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.40. The company has a market capitalization of £97.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

