Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $155.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

