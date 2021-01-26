NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $600.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $546.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.