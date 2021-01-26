PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

