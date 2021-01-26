Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.78 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.82 and a 200-day moving average of $504.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

