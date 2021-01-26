XTX Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 3,195 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 294,188 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 249,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

