XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $214.93 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.18 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.