Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,624,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

