Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.