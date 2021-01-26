AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

