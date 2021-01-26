AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
