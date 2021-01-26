Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $101,642.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

