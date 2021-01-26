Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $17,816.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00777195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.43 or 0.04186240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEDUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.