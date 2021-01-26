Craig Hallum Raises MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $55.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $58.52.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,253 shares of company stock worth $1,945,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.