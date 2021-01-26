Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.