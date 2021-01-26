Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

