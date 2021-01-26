$149.33 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce sales of $149.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $129.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $602.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $624.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $616.73 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $649.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

