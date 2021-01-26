Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 55,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $76,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,780,000 after buying an additional 601,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.