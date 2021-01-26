Strs Ohio Sells 14,356 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,018.43 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,892.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

