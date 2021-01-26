Safex Token Achieves Market Cap of $29.74 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $625,037.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

