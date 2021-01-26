Spartan Protocol Hits Market Cap of $13.86 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $3.06 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00282821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,387,567 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPARTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.