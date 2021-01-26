Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.00-26.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.1-68.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.43 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.00-26.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.58. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

