Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

