Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 987 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.69 and a 200-day moving average of $177.64. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 343.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

