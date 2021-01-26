XTX Markets LLC Invests $412,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of XTX Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,034,000 after buying an additional 85,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $518.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.70. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

