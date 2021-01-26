Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $17.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $339.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.96. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $353.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

