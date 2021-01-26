CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

