Heritage Way Advisors LLC Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

