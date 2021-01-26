Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

