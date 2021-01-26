Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $794,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after buying an additional 206,230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 985,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,220,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 578,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 270,752 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 386,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 294,771 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

