Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

