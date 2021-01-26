Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SYY stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.