Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

