Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

