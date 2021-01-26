Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.