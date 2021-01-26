Cordasco Financial Network Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NIO opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

