First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,521,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

