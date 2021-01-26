Cordasco Financial Network Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

