The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $696.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.10 million and the highest is $713.50 million. The Middleby reported sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 9.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 24.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 34.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

