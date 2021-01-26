Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

