Cordasco Financial Network Has $45,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.31.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.