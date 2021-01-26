Cordasco Financial Network Sells 2,121 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

